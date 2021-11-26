The supermarket has collaborated with their vintage wholesaler PreLoved for the designer collaboration.

There is a slight catch in bagging yourself a Gucci bargain this Black Friday in Asda stores – as no one knows where the items will be.

The Gucci treasure hunt will begin today in Asda stores.

Asda staff have been tasked with hiding 30 Gucci pieces in stores around the UK, which means that Portsmouth bargain hunters could be in luck.

Lucky shoppers will be able to hunt down the vintage bargains as they scour their nearest George at Asda shop floors.

Gucci is currently selling designer coats online from £4,000, while a pair of socks retails at £145.

The retailer's decision to stock the vintage Gucci pieces is to celebrate the release of the new blockbuster, House of Gucci, which stars Jared Leto and Lady GaGa.

The film, which explores the murder of Maurizio Gucci, is in cinemas from today.

Other vintage pieces are already available in 50 supermarkets across the UK as part of Asda's 'George for Good' commitment.

Lauren Mallins, from George at Asda said: ‘Whether you are a lover of vintage or just want to make more sustainable choices, our hand-picked PreLoved pieces are always a treasure trove of gems and now Gucci is adding to our customers’ reasons to shop with us.’

To narrow down the hunt, there is a store locator on the Asda website to help find your nearest supermarket.

Lucky shoppers who manage to find a piece of vintage Gucci have been encouraged to share their finds on social media with the hashtags #HouseofGucci and #preloved.

