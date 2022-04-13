Customers at Asda stores in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Waterlooville, and Eastleigh will be able to get their hands on products from emerging brands.

The shops are among 100 nationwide to be taking part in Asda’s Nurture programme, a scheme championing innovative small and medium supplies.

As part of the supermarket’s aim to support innovation, the new Nurture range is giving 15 emerging brands their first big supermarket listing.

Asda's new Nurture programme. Picture: Asda

Customers will be able to get their hands on exciting products and a number of ‘firsts’, with a number of items exclusive to Asda.

Starting from 95p, the range will be displayed with the Nurture branding and includes alcohol-free spirits and drinks, rum, vodkas, vegan and gluten free snacks, and high-fibre lower-sugar alternatives to sweet treats.

Paul Gillow, VP of Fresh and Frozen at Asda, said: ‘We’re proud that we’re able to give these brilliant small suppliers a platform to help grow their brand and reach more customers, and are excited to be bringing these new and innovative products to our shelves. We’ve been impressed by what we’ve seen so far.’