Her Majesty was 25-years-old when she took the throne back in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI.

As one of the world's most influential women, it is hard to believe that the Queen actually does her own shopping.

This year, the Queen will celebrate 70 years on the throne.

But where does the Queen like to shop?

Here's everything you need to know:

Does the Queen do her own shopping?

The Queen's former Lady-in-Waiting and close friend, Lady Anne Glenconner explained the Queen's shopping habits in her 2019 book, ‘Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown.’

Lady Glenconner explained that whilst on a royal tour in Sydney back in 1975 with Princess Margaret, the Princess asked Australian diplomat Sir Roden Cutler VC if she could go shopping.

He said: 'I didn't think the royal family went shopping.'

Lady Glenconner responded: 'Actually, the Queen goes shopping. She recently went to Harrods to choose some Christmas presents.’

‘My mother is a Lady of the Bedchamber and she went with her.’

The Queen and Princess Diana's ex-butler, Paul Burrell, told Closer magazine in December 2021 that the Queen had to change her approach to shopping due to the pandemic.

He said: 'Firstly, she has catalogues sent to her, and then the Oxford Street branch of John Lewis sends her a selection of almost everything they stock.

‘There is a little ‘shop’ set up in the drawing room at Windsor Castle and the Queen can pop in and choose gifts at her leisure.

'Late at night, after dinner, usually around 10pm, she’ll pop into her little Christmas shop and do some shopping.'

What is a Royal Warrant?

The John Lewis store holds a Royal Warrant as a supplier for haberdashery and household goods as well as their department store in Reading.

A Royal Warrant of appointment is granted as a mark of recognition to people or companies who have supplied services or goods to the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, or the Prince of Wales.

The Monarch decides who may grant Royal Warrants and these are known as Grantors.

Where does the Queen like to shop

As well as John Lewis, the Queen has many places where she prefers to do her shopping.

Where does the Queen purchase food and gifts?

At Christmas time, the Queen is known to buy her staff a special gift as part of royal tradition.

According to reports, the Queen buys her staff Christmas puddings and writes each staff member a greetings card.

Her father (King George VI) and grandfather (King George V), also brought their staff a gift Christmas.

The Queen purchases around 1,500 Christmas puddings each year from Tesco at a predicted price of £9,000.

Her Majesty made the switch from Harrods and Fortnum and Mason Christmas puddings to the popular supermarket, which is paid for by the Queen through the Privy Purse.

Fortnum and Mason have been connected to royalty since Queen Anne's footman started the business with his landlord Hugh Mason back in 1707.

In 2012, Queen Elizabeth II visited Fortnum's to open their Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon.

In 2020, it was revealed that supermarket chain Waitrose holds a Royal Warrant as Grocer, Wine and Spirits Merchant to Her Majesty.

Selfridges also holds a Royal Warrant as a supplier of food and household goods.

Where does the Queen shop for clothes and accessories?

When it comes to fashion, the Queen has worn the same brand of handbag since the 1950s.

The brand is called Launer and the CEO of the fashion chain, Gerald Bodmer, told Hello! back in 2016: 'The style she has been using most in recent years is the Traviata, a simple shape with short handles and the famous Launer silver twisted rope logo used as a clasp on the front.'

This style of handbag retails at around £1,900 and can be purchased from Selfridges, Fortnum and Mason, and the Launer website.

Angela Kelly has served as a personal assistant and senior dresser to the Queen since 2002.

The dressmaker designed the Queen's outfit for the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton in 2011.

She also altered, remodelled, and fitted Princess Beatrice's wedding dress, which was designed by Norman Hartnell for the Queen in the 1960s.

Comfort and support are key when it comes to footwear for the Queen.

She has worn the same style of shoe for the last decade and the shoes were originally from a British company named Rayne.

However, Rayne went out of business but a former employee named David Hyatt continued to make shoes for Anello and Davide, which is now the Queen’s official shoemaker.

Her Majesty purchases her hats from Rachel Trevor-Morgan who is based in St James, central London.

The hat maker was granted a Royal Warrant in 2014 and she has also made hats for Elizabeth Taylor, Joan Collins, and Princess Diana.

Most of the Queen’s jewellery has been gifted or passed down from older generations of the royal family.

Her Majesty appointed Harry Collins of G.Collins and Sons as her personal jeweller in 2000.

What are the Queen’s favourite beauty products?

When it comes to make-up, the Queen has worn Elizabeth Arden cosmetics for the last 55 years.

It is reported that her favourite products include Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream and the brand's stand-out fuchsia pink lipstick called Wildberry.

Her Majesty was also crowned wearing Clarins cosmetics and the company was commissioned to create a shade of lipstick that went with her coronation robes.

