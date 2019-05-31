Smoked paprika and chickpea casserole: Lawrence Murphy of Fat Olives

For this casserole you will need last week’s tomato sauce recipe.

Soak 150g of dried chickpeas in water overnight and cook them until tender, which will take about 20 minutes.

One other ingredient that needs to be prepared beforehand is the red peppers which need roasting for 30 minutes at 150C gas 3. Once roasted pop them into a container for 20 minutes which will make it easier to remove the skins. Once they are peeled chop them into 1cm cubes.

Ingredients

200ml tomato sauce (from last week’s recipe)

150g cooked chickpeas

2 red peppers, peeled and chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 stick celery, finely chopped

1 small leek, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Bay leaf

Tsp hot smoked paprika

Dstspn sweet paprika

100ml white wine

Olive oil

Seasoning

Method

1. Heat a tbsp of olive oil in a large saucepan on a medium heat.

2. Add the onion, garlic, celery and leek and cook for 5 mins without colouring.

3. Stir in the two types of paprika and cook for 2 mins.

4. Pour in the white wine and add the bay leaf.

5. Add your tomato sauce and the chickpeas.

6. Cook for 10 mins to reduce the sauce slightly and then add the red peppers.

7. Season and serve.