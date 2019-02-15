As Apollo 11 touched down on the moon and its commander Neil Armstrong planted his feet on the surface, he famously told planet Earth: ‘That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.’

In the 50 years that have passed since that epochal event, the world of physics has been transformed by incredible scientists, mind-blowing experiments and groundbreaking expeditions into the solar system.

And this year, South Downs National Park is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s achievement by inviting people all over the region to get moonstruck and witness one of the world’s natural wonders at their Dark Skies Festival.

‘With two million people living within just a few miles of the National Park our reserve is one of the most accessible in the world,’ says South Downs ranger Dan Oakley, from Eastney.

‘It’s on Portsmouth’s doorstep and offers incredible opportunities for people to learn more about astronomy.’

The South Downs National Park, which stretches from Winchester to East Sussex, was awarded International Dark Sky Reserve status in 2016 to recognise the park as one of the best places in the world to view the moon and stars.

Dan says: ‘From a city centre location like Portsmouth we might see about 100 stars with our naked eyes, and the further away from the streetlights you go, the better the view becomes.

‘Under a really dark sky like the South Downs we can see over 1,000 stars. We can even see our own galaxy, The Milky Way, stretching across the sky.’

Dan, who is a dark skies expert, studied physics at Surrey University and says his passion for stargazing was born out of his degree.

‘Studying astronomy really opened up a whole new world of knowledge and understanding for me. There’s so much to learn and it’s also really fun,’ adds Dan.

‘The best part is you keep learning new things all the time as the universe is so big and there’s so much to explore.’

After spending years ranging the park and taking in the spectacular starry views, Dan says he is excited for South Downs National Park to open its gates to let the public learn more about the universe.

The Dark Skies Festival, which includes star parties, illustrated talks and moon-gazing sessions, runs until March 3 to make the most of the darker evenings before spring.

To ensure the public has the best views possible, the events’ destinations have been based on thousands of measurements on the quality of the night sky and levels of light.

Old Winchester Hill, Butser Hill, Iping Common, Bignor Hill, Devil’s Dyke, Ditchling Beacon and Birling Gap are just some of the areas which have made the cut.

And Graham Bryant, president of Hampshire Astronomical Society, says we should all make the most of the darker evenings while we can.

He says: ‘Limiting our experience of the great outdoors to just the daytime robs us of seeing and experiencing a truly wondrous environment; one which is often more peaceful and tranquil – the night.

‘This time of year we will see slipping away in the west the autumnal constellations of Cygnus the Swan and Aquila the Eagle; and in the east, rising ever earlier in our evening sky, that glorious familiar winter constellation of Orion the Hunter.’

Many constellations can be seen with the naked eye in your back garden, but Dan says seeing them at one of the festival’s chosen locations offers an unworldly experience.

‘Seeing the star-studded sky in the South Downs for the first time is also a real spectacle for someone who has perhaps spent most of their time looking up at the night’s sky from urban areas.

‘Orion is always a good constellation at this time of year.

‘Orion rises in the southern sky during the winter and one of the easiest ways to find him is to look for the row of three stars in his Belt,’ he explains.

‘Sirius is always easy to find too – it’s the sky’s brightest star.

‘You can simply draw a line through Orion’s Belt to find this star. Sirius is roughly eight times as far from the Belt as the Belt is wide.’

It’s important to embrace the darkness because the ever-growing threat of light pollution, which is creeping into our dark skies.

Dan says: ‘Light pollution will always be a factor, but in the UK we are actually really lucky to have some of the largest areas of dark sky in Europe.

‘However, skies in the south east of England, in particular, are under threat.

‘We think the South Downs’ star-studded skies overhead are as valuable as our beautiful rolling landscapes.

‘Therefore, in the future the South Downs National Park Authority will use its role as a planning authority to protect the dark skies above the National Park as well as the landscape on the ground.’

To many, stargazing is a relaxing hobby.

But for others, seeing the span of stars with your own eyes can perhaps be intimidating or mind-blowing.

However it’s an experience not to be missed.

‘The word I would use to describe seeing the stars is “mesmerising”.

‘It does make you feel infinitesimal, but at the same time, it’s nice to feel you have a connection to something so vast and so far away.’

Whatever age you are, it’s time to wrap up warm, embrace the darkness and get moonstruck with the clear views of the starry skies.

The benefits of the great outdoors for mental wellbeing

Did you know that the mental health benefits of going for a walk can last seven hours?

The link between the great outdoors and wellness is nothing new, but mounting evidence across a range of studies points towards there being a real scientific connection between experiencing the natural world and a long-lasting positive impact on mental health.

Whether it’s a long country walk along Harting Down, spotting wildlife at Queen Elizabeth Country Park or soaking up the aweinspiring views at Kingley Vale, the South Downs is a treasure trove of feel-good opportunities.

For walking routes that are accessible for everyone – including pushchairs, wheelchairs and limited mobility – go to: southdowns.gov. uk/enjoy/walking/miles-withoutstiles.

Dark Skies dates for your diary

There are around 30 events taking place across Hampshire and West Sussex during the Dark Skies Festival, including planetarium shows, moon-gazing and night-time walks.

Here are just some of the events taking place in the coming weeks:

Saturday – Stargazing at Midhurst Rother College, West Sussex, 4-8pm. Free.

Saturday – Wintertime Stars, Moon and Planets; a guided tour of winter constellations at South Downs Planetarium, Chichester, 11.30am12.30pm. £7.

Sunday – Seven Wonders of The Solar System; learn about the planets in our universe a t South Downs Planetarium, Chichester, 3.30-4.30pm. £7.

February 18 – Stargazing at Festival Hall, Petersfield, Hampshire, 4-8pm. Free.

February 19 – Star Party at Petworth Park. Meet at St Mary’s Church, Petworth, at 7pm. Booking is essential, £4.

February 19 – Moongazing on Brighton Seafront. Meet outside i360 on the seafront at 7pm. Free.

February 20 – Space Explorers; find out more about what life is like on the International Space Station at the Novium Museum, Chichester, 10am-1pm. Free.

February 20 – Distant Worlds; learn about alien life at South Downs Planetarium, Chichester, 1.30-2.30pm. £7.

February 26 – Star Party at Goodwood Estate at 6.30pm. Free.

February 28 – Star Party at Old Winchester Hill, Petersfield, 6.30pm. Free.

For more details on the above events or about Dark Skies Festival 2019, call 01730 814810 or visit southdowns.gov.uk.