Southern Co-op teams up with old Shed friends

STAFF at the Southern Co-op funeral home will soon begin fundraising for a local cause.

Colleagues at the Southern Co-op in Gosport will raise funds for the Gosport Shed Project, a charity providing workshops and a meeting place for older men.

The organisation was set up in 2013 following donations from firms including Southern Co-op and St. Vincent College.

Member Lee Blackburn said: ‘We were delighted when Southern Co-op selected us as their charity partner

‘We are a growing charity, having gone from 10 men on day one to 160 today, so we hope we will soon be able to build a larger premises and this money will be so helpful in that effort.’