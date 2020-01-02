Spring chicken with vegetables | Recipe

We enter not only a new year but a new decade, and we have seen some shifts in eating habits over the past 10 years.

There has been a huge focus on on special diets including gluten or diary-free, where food originates from, and the effects of food production on our planet.

It’s an interesting thought that air and car travel has a much higher effect on the planet than eating meat, but not many people are willing to give that up.

At some point we should be looking at a balanced seasonal diet with more vegetables, eating less sugar and processed foods, and thinking about our waste.

Your local farm shop knows where their stock comes from and the good ones know the farmers that produce the meat they sell, which is normally within the county.

At the end of the day – or decade – for me, food has to be tasty, seasonal, nutritional, have low food miles and support local farmers and producers.

This could be the best diet change for us all.

Casserole ingredients – serves 4

2 spring chickens

2 shallots

1 carrot

1 stick celery

150ml white wine

4 peppercorns

Bay leaf

300ml chicken stock

2 cloves garlic, chopped

Small bunch thyme tied with string

Butter and oil

Seasoning

Chervil

Serving vegetables

1 carrot

1 leek

1 stick celery

1 clove garlic finely sliced

Method

1. Cut the spring chicken into legs and breast.

2. Joint the legs into thighs and drumsticks.

3. Chop the onion, celery, and carrot into 1cm dice.

4. Sweat the vegetables in the butter in a casserole dish.

5. Add the wine, reduce by half, then add the stock, bay, thyme and garlic.

6. Fry the thighs and drumsticks in a separate pan until golden brown and add to your casserole.

7. Bring up to a simmer, cover and place in a preheated oven at 150C (gas 3) for 45 mins.

8. While the legs are cooking prepare the vegetables to be added to the broth.

9. After 45 mins remove the legs into a clean pan, pass the stock through a sieve and add your serving vegetables. Return to the oven.

10. Pan-fry the breast in oil until golden brown and then place in the oven for 10-12 mins until cooked.

11. Taste and season the broth.

Put the legs in a bowl, spoon on the vegetables and broth, place the breast on top.