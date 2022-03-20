The county has so much history dating back to the days of the Roman invasion and the Anglo-Saxons.

Beyond the major cities of Portsmouth, Southampton and Winchester, there are lots of hidden gems that are well worth visiting.

If you are thinking of heading out to visit somewhere new in 2022, we decided to pull together a list of lesser-known places we think are worth visiting.

Here are 11 small towns and villages that are worth taking a trip to see in Hampshire.

1. Stockbridge This small town in the Test Valley is home to the Army Flying Museum as well as Houghton Lodge Gardens and the Longstock Water Gardens. So plenty of things to do if you visit.

2. Mottisfont This village is also in the Test Valley area and it is home to Mottisfont Abbey, which is a Grade I listed National Trust property and has a walled rose garden as well as a riverside walk.

3. Exbury This village can be found in the New Forest. It is home to the famous Exbury Gardens which also has a steam railway. It is also home to Exbury House.

4. Milford on Sea This large village is along the coast and it has a mixture of shingle and inter-tidal sand beaches. It is home to Hurst Castle and has shops, restaurants and pubs including The Wash House Bar.