The county has so much history dating back to the days of the Roman invasion and the Anglo-Saxons.
Beyond the major cities of Portsmouth, Southampton and Winchester, there are lots of hidden gems that are well worth visiting.
SEE ALSO: Spring equinox explained
If you are thinking of heading out to visit somewhere new in 2022, we decided to pull together a list of lesser-known places we think are worth visiting.
Here are 11 small towns and villages that are worth taking a trip to see in Hampshire.
The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.
Page 1 of 3