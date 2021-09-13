9 pubs all Portsmouth residents should visit and why. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

9 pubs everyone should visit in Portsmouth at least once and why

Portsmouth is a city with many beloved pubs.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 13th September 2021, 10:48 am

Meaning there will be plenty of choices of watering holes to visit once lockdown ends.

If you are having trouble narrowing down which ones to pick, we asked our readers for the pubs every Portsmouth resident should visit at least once.

We have put the answers in a handy gallery.

One of our readers, Martin Lake wrote: ‘Just support your pub whatever you use, there is a lot of good ones in Pompey.’

1. The Shepherd's Crook

Jack Yeats wrote 'Gotta be the crook on a match day.'

Photo: Malcolm Wells

2. The Shearer Arms

Danny Madden wrote: 'It's got to be The Shearer Arms, with It's wacky landlord and fantastic staff It's really a joy to behold, a warm welcome and clean crisp pint at a reasonable price, not to mention the legendary meat raffle, it really is the best.'

Photo: Google Maps

3. The Rose In June

Aidan Jenkins wrote: 'Rose in June, but visit it more than once.'

Photo: Paul Jacobs

4. The Good Companion

Pete Thorne wrote: 'The good companion top pub great staff great atmosphere love a good drink in there.'

Photo: Google Maps

