Coronation Street fans have 'once-in-a-lifetime' chance to stay on the set

The temporary Airbnb – a self-contained pop-up house – will be situated in the heart of the street, with guests taken on a private tour of the set followed by a hotpot dinner while watching classic Corrie episodes.

The area will include exteriors of Coronation Street sights including Preston’s Petals, The Kabin, and Fiz and Tyrone’s.

“What fan of Coronation Street hasn’t had a dream where you find yourself transported into the show itself, wandering around the houses of your best-loved characters? I certainly have,” head of continuing drama John Whiston said.

“This unique stay gives you the chance to do just that, stay the night and wake up right next to the Rovers Return.

“What better way to celebrate Britain opening up again than your very own staycation on the nation’s favourite street.”

The bookable date will become available on the Airbnb website on Wednesday May 26 at 1pm, and will be offered on a first-come first-served basis.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Coronation Street A menu from Roy's Rolls on the set of Coronation Street. Picture: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire Photo: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire Buy photo

2. Coronation Street 'The Rovers' Annexe' is unveiled on the set of Coronation Street, as it lists on Airbnb, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience to stay in the self-contained pop-up house on the cobbles, Manchester. Picture: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire Photo: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire Buy photo

3. Coronation Street 'The Rovers' Annexe' is unveiled on the set of Coronation Street, as it lists on Airbnb, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience to stay in the self-contained pop-up house on the cobbles, Manchester. Picture: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire Photo: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire Buy photo

4. Coronation Street 'The Rovers' Annexe' is unveiled on the set of Coronation Street, as it lists on Airbnb, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience to stay in the self-contained pop-up house on the cobbles, Manchester. Picture: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire Photo: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire Buy photo