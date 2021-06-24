Freedom Boat Club in Portsmouth to hold Open House weekend with free taster sessions on July 3-4

Established in Florida, USA in 1989, Freedom Boat Club has been making boating more accessible for people for more than 30 years - and that’s because we do all the work leaving you with more time to spend with family and friends to explore the water.

We have recently launched our first UK location down at Trafalgar Wharf near Portchester Castle, Portsmouth with exciting plans to expand across UK and Europe.

How does Freedom Boat Club work?

All the family can get out on the water with Freedom Boat Club

Become a member of the oldest and largest members-only boat club. As a member you experience reciprocal access to a variety of boats in more than 275+ locations across Europe, USA and Canada.

Enjoy unlimited access to a variety of powerboats.

We buy, maintain, insure, clean, and store the boats. All boats are safety checked and fuelled ready to go.

Simply book via our online reservation system.

Freedom Boat Club

Receive free full Royal Yachting Association accredited training.

Our new purpose-built clubhouse delivers a relaxing and welcoming environment where you can relax after your time on the water and enjoy refreshments and member wi-fi.

With regular social events and BBQs, the clubhouse is a perfect environment to socialise with family and friends and we welcome your furry friends too!

To find out for yourself how we make boating simple, book a complimentary taster session at our Open House on July 3-4. You can bring your family or friends with you to enjoy the experience, a maximum of 6 people per ticket.

The Freedom Boat Club team

We look forward to welcoming you down.

Book your taster session at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/159970194157

If you have any questions or cannot make our Open House weekend and would like to book a taster session on a day that suits you, check out some of our other events or please give our team a call on (023) 9323 3255, or email us at [email protected]