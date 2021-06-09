Freedom Boat Club launches hassle-free alternative to boat ownership in Portsmouth

Get out on the water with Freedom Boat Club

Established in Florida, USA in 1989, Freedom Boat Club has been making boating more accessible for people for more than 30 years – and that’s because we do all the work, leaving you with more time to spend with family and friends to explore the water.

We have recently launched our first UK location down at Trafalgar Wharf near Portchester Castle, with exciting plans to expand across UK and Europe.

How does Freedom Boat Club work?

The Freedom Boat Club team

Join us! Become a member of the oldest and largest members-only boat club. As a member you experience reciprocal access to a variety of boats in more than 260+ locations across Europe, USA and Canada

We buy, maintain, insure, clean and store the boats. All boats are safety checked and fuelled, ready to go

Enjoy unlimited access to a variety of boats. Our fleet includes:

6m Ballistic RIB

Freedom Boat Club

6.5m Ballistic RIB

Quicksilver 675 Open

Bayliner VR6 Bowrider

Simply book via our online reservation system

Receive free full Royal Yachting Association accredited training

Our new purpose-built clubhouse delivers a relaxing and welcoming environment where you can relax after your time on the water and enjoy refreshments and member wi-fi.

With regular social events and BBQs, the clubhouse is a perfect environment to socialise with family and friends and we welcome your furry friends too!

To find out for yourself how we make boating simple, book a taster session. We look forward to welcoming you down and showing you the ropes!