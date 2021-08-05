Dog breeds for families who live by the sea. Picture: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/GettyImages

Here are 9 of the best dog breeds for life by the sea

Some dog breeds love the water, whilst some others hate their paws getting wet!

By Charlotte Hawes
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 12:32 pm

If you live by the coast and are looking into getting a new four legged friend, you might have to consider whether they will want to accompany you down the seafront.

We have pulled together a list of 9 of the best dog breeds who love the sea.

1. Irish Water Spaniel

This water loving pup would love getting his paws damp on Southsea beach. It's beautiful curly coat can withstand all kinds of outdoors conditions. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

2. Newfoundland

These friendly giants love a doggy paddle in the water! These fluffy dogs are a great family companion too. Picture: Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

3. Gordon Setter

These floppy-eared pups love exercise and water so they're perfect for a beach stroll! Gordon Setters are confident and bold dogs, yet also affectionate and loving, so they'll fit right in the family! Picture: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

4. Portuguese Water Dog

The Portuguese Water Dog was originally bred to accompany fisherman at sea, so they love the water! They love life by the sea and love walkies. Picture: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

