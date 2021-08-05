Here are 9 of the best dog breeds for life by the sea

If you live by the coast and are looking into getting a new four legged friend, you might have to consider whether they will want to accompany you down the seafront.

We have pulled together a list of 9 of the best dog breeds who love the sea.

You can see the list in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. Irish Water Spaniel This water loving pup would love getting his paws damp on Southsea beach. It's beautiful curly coat can withstand all kinds of outdoors conditions.

2. Newfoundland These friendly giants love a doggy paddle in the water! These fluffy dogs are a great family companion too.

3. Gordon Setter These floppy-eared pups love exercise and water so they're perfect for a beach stroll! Gordon Setters are confident and bold dogs, yet also affectionate and loving, so they'll fit right in the family!

4. Portuguese Water Dog The Portuguese Water Dog was originally bred to accompany fisherman at sea, so they love the water! They love life by the sea and love walkies.