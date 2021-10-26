Exploria can be found inside the Pyramids Centre along the seafront.

The former swimming pool and music venue in Southsea has undergone a £2.5m redevelopment.

It has now be transformed into a soft play centre, which boasts ‘three massive adventure worlds’.

It comprises the bounce zone with an open area, ninja course and parkour elements.

Ancient worlds are depicted in the junior soft play zone, with climbs, slippery slides and ball pits.

Toddlers and babies can enjoy themselves in safety from older children in their own area.

The upstairs plaza gig space in the centre has been converted into a brand new gym, with the existing gym regenerated into specialist fitness studios.

A one-hour session with access to the junior zone and baby and toddler zones costs £3.95 per person.

A one-hour session for children five and older costs £10.95 - while a family ticket costs £36 for two adults and two children.

1. Exploria The Junior Area, open for soft play. Picture By: Andy Hornby Photo: Andy Hornby Photo Sales

2. Exploria Check in area at Exploria. Pictured: Stacey Rigler, Cloe Horton & Cloe Carter. Picture By: Andy Hornby Photo: Andy Hornby Photo Sales

3. Exploria The bounce activity Zone. Picture By: Andy Hornby Photo: Andy Hornby Photo Sales

4. Exploria Babies playing in the Toddler area. Picture By: Andy Hornby Photo: Andy Hornby Photo Sales