An aerial view of Spinnaker Tower after it was repainted white. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Spinnaker Tower has been given a Travellers’s Choice Award by Tripadvisor because of its great visitor reviews.

The landmark is one of the most recognisable in Portsmouth.

Tony Sammut, general manager for Spinnaker Tower said: ‘We are thrilled that our fantastic attraction has been recognised in this way.

‘This award recognises the hard work and great service given every day by our team to deliver amazing and memorable experiences to our guests.

‘We respond to our Tripadvisor reviews regularly to help ensure we are maintaining our high standards and our team really enjoy seeing the well-deserved positive feedback we receive.’

Kanika Sol, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor added: ‘Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

‘I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses.

‘What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety.

‘The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.’

Spinnaker Tower currently has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor based on 5,413 reviews.

