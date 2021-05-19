Southsea named one of the worst seaside towns in the UK by Which?

The consumer magazine ask its members to rate coastal destinations on their beaches, attractions, value for money, peace and quiet, and scenery.

Each category is scored with a rating out of five stars.

More than 4,061 people responded and Bamburgh in Northumberland was named the best seaside town in the country in the list published on May 11.

People at Southsea near South Parade Pier. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Dartmouth in Devon and Tynemouth in Tyne and Wear were joint second.

They were followed by St Andrews in Fife in third place, with Aberaeron in Wales was in fourth.

North Berwick and Rye, in East Sussex, were in joint fifth place.

At the other end of the list Skegness in Lincolnshire was named the worst seaside town in the UK with one star ratings for attractions, scenery, peace and quiet and value for money. The beach however was rated three out of five.

Southsea was rated the joint 12th worst seaside town by Which? members – along with Hastings in East Sussex and Dawlish in Devon.

It had a 65 per cent customer score – compared to Bamburgh’s 85 per cent score.

The beach was rated just two stars out of five, which is one less than Skegness’s beach was given.

Southsea’s attractions were rated four out of five stars.

However it was also rated two stars for its scenery, value for money and peace and quiet.

The average price of hotels in Southsea is £77, according to Which?

Littlehampton was also featured – and is the ninth worst seaside town in the UK, according to the list.

