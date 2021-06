Scarlet Lady Arriving into Portsmouth taken by Ben Dollery

Virgin Voyage’s Scarlet Lady sailed into the harbour this morning and has become the biggest ever ship to dock in the city.

She is a massive 110,000 tonnes, which dwarfs even the 65,000 tonne HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales.

Scarlet Lady sailed past the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at around 9am.

The cruise liner has arrived at Portsmouth International Port and will now gear up for the first ever commercial passenger sailings for Virgin Voyage.

For three weeks from August 6, Scarlet Lady will be operating at reduced capacity to make at least six sailings of either three or four nights around England.

Starting at £499 per person, the liner is for adults-only.

YouTubers Cruise With Ben and David had a chance to explore Scarlet Lady in 2020 and you can view their tour inside the ship in the embedded link in this story.

There is a wide range of things to do on the cruise liner, including getting inked at the onboard tattoo studio or dance the night away at a two-storey club.

For more information click our explainer here for all you need to know about Scarlet Lady.

