Two years ago to the day amazing clear waters around Portsmouth

Fast-forward a little over two weeks and British waters were also able to begin to recover as Britons were told to stay at home.

These measures have cut out leisure traffic on the Solent – making the water around Portsmouth and everything that lies beneath it stiller and less disturbed.

These 11 beautiful pictures show how clear Portsmouth’s water has become during lockdown, helped out by some glorious sunshine.

Have you ever see the city’s water look so good?

1. Portsmouth's amazing clear water during lockdown Portsmouth looks faultless from above in this picture taken by Michael Woods.

2. Portsmouth's amazing clear water during lockdown A colourful aerial view of Clarence Pier, with beautiful blue sea to boot. Taken by Michael Woods.

3. Portsmouth's amazing clear water during lockdown Sunny skies and blue seas are a winning combination in Old Portsmouth, in this picture taken by Michael Woods.

4. Portsmouth's amazing clear water during lockdown An interesting aerial view of the clear water at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth. Taken by Michael Woods.