STUDENT SHOUT: Can two distinct groups get on? I think so, yes

by Lloyd Oughton, a journalism students at Highbury College

In the midst of controversy over identity issues such as gender, race, and sex, I thought I’d discuss one of the smaller yet equally as fundamental ways of identifying oneself – as either an extrovert or an introvert.

There are some misconceptions about both which can cause a breakdown in understanding between the two.

There’s a spectrum on which people place themselves, and most people are generally more extroverted than introverted – or half-way between the two.

In the simplest form, introverts are more concerned with the internal world, while extroverts embrace the external world around them, feeding off of the energy of people and thriving off social interaction.

But as a person who identifies themselves more as the former, I think philosophically about the nature of why things are the way they are, get enthused about the meaning of things, and endeavour to find emotional connections through intimacy.

The introvert can be creative and is deeply focused on introspection – but also quiet and struggles to adapt to certain social situations quickly.

In contrast, an extrovert will embrace and be energised by interacting with groups of people.

There seems to be a barrier which stops the two from understanding each other – a mental conflict of different worlds separated simply by thought.

While it can be a battle to understand the opposing points of view, we ultimately need each other to create a more expansive civilisation.

We can learn from each other.

If we understand the different perspectives of introversion and extroversion we could improve our compatibility.