STUDENT SHOUT: Has capitalism devoured Christmas?

Trainee journalism student Maria Bujor gives her take on Christmas

Christmas is celebrated with enthusiasm across the western world but I fear it is beginning to turn into a capitalist scam.

We need to be more humble and think about the greater good and the bigger picture.

Years of rapidly-developing commercialisation has led to it becoming more and more about the buying and receiving of gifts, rather than about spending valuable time with family.

I understand why people want to treat their

loved-ones but, as a nation, are we going over-the-top?

Surely people acknowledge capitalism is starting to

swallow up Christmas as a tradition?

Everything is overpriced during the holiday season – from food to parking.

We are all falling for it.

Many will argue that capitalism has its perks but I feel they are talking from a privileged perspective.

If capitalism was truly about incentive and making the most of our talents, why is homelessness rising?

And why are we turning a blind eye to it?

We join ridiculous queues and pay even more ridiculous prices for that new smartphone someone wanted, but certainty did not need.

I think we need to take a long hard look at how we go about our traditions because this is poisonous to us and the rest of the world.

We need to be more humble and think about the greater good and the bigger picture.

I’m not encouraging people to fill stockings with coal, but maybe we could all cut back on our materialistic wants this Christmas and aid those who do not even have the basics to get by.

Spread the love and generosity so it reaches people who desperately need it.

The government is failing to help those in need and we have to take action. Capitalism has devoured Christmas but we can

reverse this by making sure we go back to what the holidays are really about – spreading love.