Super blue blood moon puts on a fantastic display

There was a celestial treat as three types of moon coincided for the first time in 250 years.

Anyone who looked up into the night sky on Wednesday will have been stunned by the huge bright full moon.

Taken by Mark Cole

It was a combination of a blue moon (a second full moon in a calendar month), a super moon (when the moon is unusually close to Earth, making it bigger and brighter) and a blood moon (a moment during an eclipse when the moon appears red). It was the first time they had coincided since 1866.

The moon appeared larger and brighter because it entered into its closest point to us in its elliptical orbit.

