Swan Lake, Mayflower Theatre, review: ‘A show worth watching again and again’

A name now almost synonymous with Swan Lake is that of Matthew Bourne and we are reminded in this latest return just how and why this came to be.

Bourne maintains he dreamt up the idea of having the role of The Swan danced by a male performer having recognised that swans are indeed powerfully masculine creatures – he also claims there was something hidden in the Prince’s reluctance to take a bride that always struck a chord with him in the original story.

In the role of the Swan this evening, Max Westwell was mesmerisingly masterful opposite the thoughtful and sympathetic Dominic North as the Prince. The two work wonders together, complimenting each other beautifully. Whilst the entire company’s talent ensures that this production is a sumptuously splendid spectacle filled with passion and perfectly precise performances, special mention must go to Carrie Willis whose comedic contorts depicted the role of the Girlfriend extremely entertainingly much to the audience’s amusement.

With an audience of over 2,000 strong giving a richly-deserved standing ovation follow tonight’s performance, it’s clear that this classic is here to stay. Subversive satire, courageously cheeky choreography and expressively effortless elegance make Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake a show worth watching again and again.

Until Saturday.