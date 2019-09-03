Sweetcorn and courgette are autumn's sweet bounty: RECIPE

Many of our customers grow their own fruit and vegetables and sometimes they even bring me the fruits of their labour to try.

The latest allotment news is that sweetcorn is early, sweet and abundant, and courgettes are still producing lovely small examples with delicate flavour.

With these two ingredients I produced a light supper for Julia and I, adding a little saffron and some beautiful fresh hake.

It's a really simple one pot recipe with hardly any washing up after, so perfect for mid-week when you are in a rush but want something full of flavour.

If you don’t fancy hake then try some locally caught cod or haddock.

The latest allotment news is that sweetcorn is early, sweet and abundant, and the lovely courgettes are small with a delicate flavour.

Here is a really simple one-pot recipe with hardly any washing up after, so perfect for mid-week when you are in a rush but want something full of flavour.

Ingredients – serves 2

2 200g fillets of hake

1 sweetcorn, niblets cut from the husk

2 small courgettes, sliced

2 shallots, sliced in rounds

2 cloves garlic, sliced

200ml chicken stock

Pinch saffron

Sea salt

Small leek sliced in rounds

Method

1. Heat a deep-sided pan that has a lid to it and add a splash of olive oil.

2. Put the shallots and garlic in the pan on a low heat and cook without colouring for two minutes.

3 Add the corn and cook for 1 min.

4. Add the chicken stock and saffron, bring to the boil and simmer for 2 mins.

5. Put the hake fillets into the broth and cover with the lid , cook for 5 mins.

6. Add the leeks and courgettes to the pan, cover and cook for a further 3 mins.

7. Taste the broth and season with salt if required. Check the fish is cooked – it will feel firm to the touch.

8. Spoon into bowls and serve with a green salad.