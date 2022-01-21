User reports have stated that the popular smart home speaker Amazon Alexa is having technical issues this morning.

Alexa and Echo speakers are smart home devices that work through voice activation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why is Amazon Alexa down?

They are often used to set alarms, organise schedules, and connect to other smart home devices such as speakers, lights, and plug sockets.

Here is everything you need to know about the UK outage:

Is Alexa down?

At 8.18am this morning, 7,816 Alexa users reported issues to Downdetector.

From this number, 60 per cent of users stated that they were having issues with the server connection, 21 per cent with the website, and 18 per cent with the Alexa app.

Downdetector also showed that 322 people reported issues with Amazon UK as a whole, which suggests that there is a wider problem.

51% of these issues were to do with Amazon.co.uk, 43 per cent with the Amazon app, and six per cent with logging in.

Why is Alexa down?

Amazon is yet to release a public statement as to why there are issues with Alexa and the Amazon Web Services status page states that everything should be working as normal.

Alexa users have taken to Downdetector and Twitter to report the outages.

SEE ALSO: How to disable an Apple AirTag

Devices are showing as 'offline' when they should be working smoothly, or are displaying a red light on the Alexa instead of the usual blue.

There have been voice notes on the devices such as 'I'm having difficulty understanding right now', as well as the devices working slowly as they process requests.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron