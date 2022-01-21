Is FIFA 22 on Xbox Game Pass? Here are the FIFA games available on the service in 2022

Xbox Game Pass Challenge featuring Caleb Mclaughlin with host Rukari Austin. Picture: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Xbox

The latest edition of the franchise was released in October and once again become a bestseller.

FIFA 22 was the best selling physical and digital game in the UK in 2021.

If you haven’t had a chance to try it out yet, you might be wondering if it has arrived on Xbox Game Pass yet.

The subscription service has a number of FIFA game available right now as well as other games from publisher EA.

But does it have the most recent edition?

Here’s what you need to know:

Is FIFA 22 on Game Pass right now?

No, it is not on normal Xbox Game Pass at this moment.

It could arrive in the future but no date has been announced yet.

FIFA 21 became available on Game Pass in May 2021.

Which FIFA games are available on Game Pass in 2022?

These are the current FIFA editions available on Xbox Game Pass:

- FIFA 20

- FIFA 21 Standard Edition

- FIFA 21 Xbox Series X/S

