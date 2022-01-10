Netflix is an online streaming platform that is used by millions of subscribers in the UK every month to watch the latest movies and TV shows.

The platform has uploaded thousands of new titles in recent years as more Netflix Original shows and films have been added to the website alongside a host of cinema hits and TV favouries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many popular TV shows and movies have left Netflix recently.

However while Netflix does continously add new content – it often ends up removing older titles from the platform.

This could be due to the end of a licensing deal with a title that is not owned by Netflix or a lack of popularity amongst viewers.

Here is everything you need to know about the films and movies that have been stripped from the platform recently:

In December alone, many popular titles left Netflix to make way for new content.

Here are some of the major titles that left the platform:

December 1

-Cats and Dogs (2001)

-Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

-Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Director's cut (1977)

-Don't Go Breaking My Heart 1 (2014)

-Mean Girls 2 (2011)

-Erin Brockovich (2000)

-Falling Down (1993)

-Are You the One (seasons one and two)

-Glee (seasons one to six)

-Letters to Juliet (2010)

-Million Dollar Baby (2004)

-Pineapple Express (2008)

-School of Rock (2003)

-The Bank Job (2008)

-The Bachelorette (multiple seasons)

-The Exorcist 3 (1990)

-The Repair Shop (multiple seasons)

-The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

-Waterworld (1996)

December 2

-Suicide Squad (2016)

December 4

-Yesterday (2019)

December 8

-Before I fall (2017)

-Manhunt: Deadly Games (limited series)

December 9

-Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas (2015)

December 13

-The Vendor (2018)

-The First Lady (2015)

December 15

-Inside the Real Narcos (season one)

-Pocoyo & Cars (2015)

-Pocoyo & The Space Circus (2008)

-Pocoyo Carnival

-Pocoyo Special Sports

-Pocoyo Halloween: Space Halloween (2015)

-Pocoyo Halloween: Spooky Movies (2014)

-Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated (seasons one and two)

-The Theory of Everything (2014)

-What's New Scooby-Doo (seasons one to three)

December 18

-People Just Do Nothing (seasons one to five)

December 20

-Aquaman (2018)

December 31

-Beethoven (1992)

-Spy Kids (2001)

-Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

-Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

-Stuart Little (1999)

-Titanic (1997)

-What a Girl Wants (2003)

In the first week of January 2022, Netflix also dropped these titles from the platform:

-New Girl (seven seasons)

-50 First Dates (2004)

-About a Boy (2002)

-Prison Break (five seasons)

-Around the world in 80 Days (2004)

-Bridget Jones' Baby (2016)

-Happy Gilmore (1996)

-The Holiday (2006)

-Impractical Jokers (two seasons)

-Knocked up (2007)

-Labyrinth (1986)

-Modern Family (nine seasons)

-Louis Theroux (one season)

-Louis Theroux: Dark States – Heroin Town (2017)

-Louis Theroux: Dark States – Trafficking Sex (2017)

-Louis Theroux: Saville (2016)

-Louis Theroux: The City Addicted to Crystal Meth (2009)

-My Sister's Keeper (2009)

-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron