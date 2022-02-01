Created by US-based software engineer Josh Wardle initially to be played by his wife, it has become a viral sensation in 2022.

It has become a daily phenomenon on social media for platforms to be flooded by the little square boxes as people share their Wordle score.

However, the game has now been purchased by The New York Times for a seven-figure fee.

But will Wordle remain free to play?

Here’s what has been said so far:

Will New York Times charge you to play Wordle?

The NYT has said it will ‘initially remain free’.

However that leaves the door open for it to be moved behind the paywall in the future.

What has the creator of Wordle said?

Creator Mr Wardle announced the move on Twitter, thanking users for sharing touching stories about the effect the game has had on their lives and relationships and adding that he was ‘thrilled’ about the takeover.

He said: ‘Since launching Wordle, I have been in awe of the response of everyone that has played.

‘The game has gotten bigger than I ever imagined (which I suppose isn’t that much of a feat given I made the game for an audience of one).

‘It has been incredible to watch the game bring so much joy to so many and I feel so grateful for the personal stories some of you have shared with me – from Wordle uniting distant family members, to provoking friendly rivalries, to supporting medical recoveries.

‘On the flip side, I’d be lying if I said this hasn’t been overwhelming.

‘After all, I am just one person, and it is important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone.

‘Given this, I am incredibly pleased to announce that I’ve reached an agreement with The New York Times for them to take over running Wordle going forward.’

