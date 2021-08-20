Many customers have been unable to access their online and mobile banking this morning. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Customers who are with Santander, Halifax, HSBC and Natwest have been unable to log into their online banking this morning due to a Sky technical outage.

The Co-operative Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank have also reported access issues for customers, as well as First Direct and Marks & Spencer, who are run by HSBC.

Issues from the nine banking websites and mobile apps were reported from 5am this morning and the outage is due to ongoing Wi-Fi and Sky broadband failure.

A Sky Spokesperson told The Mirror: ‘Sky Broadband customers may be experiencing issues when trying to access some websites this morning. We're investigating this as a priority and we're sorry for any inconvenience.’

The outage was first flagged after 450 Santander customers reported issues when accessing their bank accounts to Downdetector.

Many users have complained they cannot access online and 49 per cent of complaints to the website have reported that they cannot access their mobile apps.

The apps are yet to be back up and running but customer service teams are urging customers to delete, then reinstall their banking app, in an attempt to regain access.

Users may still be able to access telephone banking, although phone lines will be thoroughly busy due to the issues.

*Update: Sky have issued a further statement on the issues on Friday 20 August at 12.30pm.

A Sky spokesperson said: “We have resolved the issue with Sky Broadband. Customers should be able to access websites and apps as normal. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

