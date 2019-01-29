The Pack, The Dockyard Club, review: ‘one of the greatest powerful vocalists around’

After touring with his two bands Theatre of Hate and Spear of Destiny and not to mention a solo career with cellist Sam Sansbury, Kirk Brandon decided to get back together with original bass player Jonathon Werner to reform his original band The Pack.

After two successful solo shows in Southsea in the last 12 months at The Tea Tray and The Dockyard Club, it was a pleasant surprise to hear Kirk had chosen to return to the city for one of four shows in the UK for the short tour.

Clearly at home and comfortable in the venue, Kirk even mingled with the fans to watch his beloved Chelsea team on the lounge bar TV before the show started.

Joined by the Stiff Little Fingers drummer Steve Grantley, the band took to the stage before a packed audience at The Dockyard Club.

With only a handful of tracks to play with from what was a short career, the band soon got down to business. Kirk Brandon's voice has lost none of his youthful teenage angst and his towering falsetto makes him one of the greatest powerful vocalists around.

Highlights of the evening were a formative version of Legion – a firm Theatre of Hate favourite that soon got the crowd going. And finally King of Kings, which was one of only three singles the band released, indicated the potential for Kirk's music career which is still going strong after 40 years. Long may it continue.