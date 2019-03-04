Following their triumphant New Years Eve show, The People’s Lounge Funk band were back at The Loft in Albert Road for a special fundraising evening called Funk The Borders.

With Storm Freya threatening to do her best outside, spirits weren’t dampened inside the packed venue tonight. There was a strong eclectic line up on offer with future folk singer Meg Linford, Global Sounds Portsmouth and Brandon Lebbie.

As headliners, The People’s Lounge Funk Band got the crowd going and were an absolute delight. As ever head honcho Moses Milner provides the bedrock of the sound with some devilish bass playing and lead singer Gabriele Migontye grows in confidence with every show especially with Curtis Mayfield’s Move On Up.

With an ever-changing roster of musicians, the set had a different but impressive vibe. There was an overriding jazz feel to the set of funk favourites, mainly because of saxophonist Steve Grainger who put a different slant of the wonderful Stevie Wonder medley which includes Superstition and Higher Ground. His virtuosity was something to see and his soulful touches added an extra special ingredient to the event.

The evening finished of with the global sounds of DJ's Sahara Rock, Mo Funk and Sam Foot. It was great to see a group of young musicians willing to make a positive creative difference to less fortunate people in Portsmouth.