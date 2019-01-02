 The People’s Lounge New Year’s Eve Party at The Loft review: ‘Absolutely buzzing’

The streets of Albert Road were earily quiet on Tuesday night so it was heartwarming to see The Loft buzzing for The Peoples Lounge New Years Eve Party.

The streets of Albert Road were earily quiet on Tuesday night so it was heartwarming to see The Loft absolutely buzzing for The People’s Lounge (TPL) New Year’s Eve party.

The Shakira Soul DJ's soon had everyone in the groove with an infectious mix of jazz, funk and latino tunes. There's some devilish bass lines, courtesy of People Lounge head honcho Moses Milner resplendent in Nelson Mandela tie. Trumpeter Cemel Gordon adds some velvety tones and drummer Andy Sturges is back after a year and performed incredibly with no rehearsal for the show.

The set is a mixture of original and cover material with the Stevie Wonder trilogy being a particular highlight.

Fresh from supporting Don Letts recently at The Coastguards, Portsmouth’s most exciting band Omar Baba were in party mood and so were the crowd.

Lead singer Brandon Lebbie resembles a young Zack De La Rocha with a machine gun delivery of incendiary lyrics. He backed up a band in great shape and locked into a masterful reggae, jazz groove that belies their young age.

This was the band’s last performance for a while and they definitely made the most of it.

I never thought I would see a mosh pit to a Bill Withers song. Exciting times ahead and hopefully the band will be back in time for Victorious. PAUL WINDSOR