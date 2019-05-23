Every cook should know how to make a good basic tomato sauce.
Over the years I have come to the conclusion that, when ripe, fresh tomatoes are best for this sauce.
It can be tossed into pasta with a little olive oil or you can whisk butter into it for a silky smooth fish sauce.
Make it in bulk as it’s good to freeze.
Ingredients
150g vine tomatoes, chopped
100g vine cherry tomatoes, chopped
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic finely, chopped
The white of a small leek, finely chopped
1 stick celery, chopped
Small bunch thyme tied with string
1 bay leaf
100ml white wine
250ml water
Tbsp olive oil
Method
1. Heat a large saucepan on a medium heat and add the olive oil.
2. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 2 mins without colouring.
3. Add the leek, celery, and a pinch of salt and cook for another 2 mins.
4. Now add the tomatoes, white wine, water and herbs.
5. Bring to the simmer and put a lid on the pan. Cook for 20 mins.
6. Leave the pan on the heat and remove the lid.
7. Cook for a further 10 minutes on a low heat to reduce.
8. Blitz the sauce with a hand blender but leave it coarse.
9. Push the sauce through a very fine sieve.
10. You should get about 400ml of sauce which you can reheat.
11. Serve with roast cod.