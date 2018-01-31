These are the 20 most LGBT and trans-inclusive employers in the UK

Have your say

The National Assembly for Wales and international law firm Pinsent Masons LLP have topped a list of the 100 most LGBT-inclusive employers in the UK.

Published annually by LGBT rights charity, Stonewall, the list features companies that have ‘done great work over the past year to help achieve acceptance without exception for all LGBT people.’

Public and private sector

Several government organisations have made it into the top 10 in 2018, including the National Assembly for Wales, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Newcastle City Council.

Multiple privately owned law firms and banks – including Pinsent Masons LLP, Lloyds Banking Group and Baker McKenzie – were also among the businesses 10 considered most inclusive and supportive of LGBT communities.

Implementing inclusive policies

The National Assembly for Wales came in at number one on Stonewall’s list, after ranking at number five last year.

To improve working conditions for both LGBT and trans staff, the Assembly have implemented several inclusive policies, including updating their workplace systems to offer an ‘Mx’ title, and providing a space for staff to give their preferred gender term on forms.

Gender-neutral facilities are also now available across the entire organisation.

Top 20 most LGBT-friendly employers in the UK for 2018

1. National Assembly for Wales

2. Pinsent Masons LLP

3. Gentoo

4. Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

5. Lloyds Banking Group

6. Baker McKenzie

7. Berwin Leighton Paisner

8. Citi

9. Newcastle City Council

10. Victim Support

11. Clifford Chance

12. Welsh Government

13. Ministry of Justice

14. Cardiff University

15. Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service

=16. Manchester Metropolitan University

=16. The University of Manchester

18. Environment Agency

19. Norton Rose Fulbright

20. Touchstone

Honours for trans-friendly businesses

For the first time, Stonewall has also released an unranked list of the UK’s top trans-inclusive employers.

Many of the companies named also rank highly on the wider LGBT-friendly list, including Berwin Leighton Paisner, Gentoo and Victim Support.

Earlier this month, Stonewall released research showing that half of trans people (51 per cent) have hidden their identity at work for fear of discrimination or abuse.

Furthermore, one in eight trans employees (12 per cent) have been physically attacked by colleagues or customers in the past year.

Top trans-inclusive employers in the UK for 2018 (unranked)

Baker McKenzie

Berwin Leighton Paisner

Cardiff University

Gentoo

Lloyds Banking Group

National Assembly for Wales

Pinsent Masons LLP

Swansea University

The University of Manchester

Victim Support

Your Homes Newcastle