Things to do in Portsmouth on Monday and Tuesday

Here are six great events for the next 48 hours.

CONCERT: Portsmouth Grammar School’s spring concert promises to be a lively evening featuring the PGS Big Band, jazz ensembles and rock bands. Portsmouth Grammar School, Tuesday, 7pm.

FITNESS: Learn new routines, make new friends and burn some calories while having fun during this Zumba session. £5. Portchester Community School, Monday, 6pm.

YOGA: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

STAGE: The award-winning Fareham Musical Society present a show filled with song and dance from hit musicals including Chicago, Wicked, Dreamgirls and many more. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Edwina Hayes is a Yorkshire-based folk singer songwriter described by Nanci Griffith as 'the sweetest voice in England.' Tickets £12 on the door. Forest Folk, North Boarhunt, Monday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Chichester based Fire in the Meadow and The Hometown Show are the next Future Folk offering, with their blues-infused guitar and hammer banjo. Wine Vaults, Portsmouth, Tuesday, 8pm.