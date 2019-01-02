Things to do in Portsmouth on Thursday and Friday

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region in the next 48 hours.

ART: This tattoo exhibition displays the ground-breaking and comprehensive history of British tattooing featuring more than 400 original artworks. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Thursday, 10am-5pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

FILM: Police officer Asger Holm answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman. When she is suddenly disconnected, the search begins. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.

HISTORIC: Visit the Royal Armouries to discover what life was like for a Victorian solider in winter. Step back in time for a unique military experience. Fort Nelson, Portchester, Friday, 10am-4pm ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

EVENT: Experience the magic of theatre from props to make-up, special effects to costume design, curtain–up to curtain-call, in this free family-friendly exhibition. Westbury Museum, Fareham, Thursday, 10am-5pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

PANTOMIME: Young Cinders finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother. But an invitation to a ball, a fairy godmother and a glass slipper unravels a new fate. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 1pm and 6pm ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

THEATRE: Join the adventure inspired by David Walliams’ book to hear the story of how Mr Spud lost his billions and how young Joe became very rich. Nuffield Theatres Southampton, Friday, times vary.