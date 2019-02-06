Things to do in Portsmouth on Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

PANTOMIME: Market Theatre Company present Hansel and Gretel Go Down in the Woods with corny jokes, raunchy plots and sexual innuendos. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 8pm.

CONCERT: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will play a variety of pieces, such as Dvorák’s eighth symphony, to reflect landscapes, weather and nature. Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 7.30pm.

MUSIC: The Royal Marines Band will perform music from William Walton’s Façade, and with jazz, Stravinsky as well as a performance from the Corps of Drums. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7.30pm.

BALLET: Moscow City Ballet returns to Portsmouth with the Prokofiev’s ballet of Romeo and Juliet – the romantic tragedy set to a popular score. Tickets from £15. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Olga wants to be taken seriously as an actress but her acting company are hindering her efforts with their petty disagreements. Watch the chaos unfold at the Titchfield Festival Theatre, Thursday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Celebrate the life and birthday of Charles Dickens with the Dickens Fellowship. At 11am, the Lord Mayor will lay a wreath in remembrance. Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum, Portsmouth, Thursday, 11am.