Things to do in Portsmouth on Thursday and Friday

TRIBUTE: Expect a hit-packed show in Sweet Caroline, a tribute spanning the 50-year career of music legend Neil Diamond, starring Gary Ryan. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 8pm.

MUSIC: Listen to an array of classical pieces by the renowned Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. Ticket prices vary. Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Enjoy an afternoon filled with music with organist Richard Dewland from St Faith's, Lee-on-the-Solent. Retiring collection. Portsmouth Cathedral, Thursday, 1.10pm.

STAGE: After three decades of touring, That’ll Be The Day returns for a new edition of the popular touring show. Step back in time to hear classic rock'n'roll hits. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: Fresh from winning Best Amateur Drama at this year’s Guide Awards, the HumDrum team stage one of renowned playwright Alan Bennett's lesser known pieces, People. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Friday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Boutique Comedy Club hosts headliner Grainne Maguire, who is an award-winning comedian. Hosted by Joe Wells; support by Sunjai Arif and Hetty Austin. The Wave Maiden, Osborne Road, Thursday, 7.30pm​​​​​​​.