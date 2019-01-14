Things to do in Portsmouth on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region over the next 48 hours.

STAGE: King Richard II is irresponsible. His weak leadership sends his kingdom into disarray leading to the ambitious Bolingbroke challenging the throne. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Tuesday, 7pm.

FILM: In an attempt to win back his wife, a middle-aged man joins an all-male synchronised swimming team and finds an unlikely brotherhood. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45pm/7.30pm.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Learn how to capture the perfect shot with Horndean Camera Cluband develop your photography knowledge with others. Catherington Village Hall, Wednesday, 7pm.

CRAFT: The Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve In is a chance for carvers to get together and share ideas with others. All welcome. Portsmouth Grammar School Technology Department, Tuesday, 10am-3pm.

BOOKS: Are you a book lover? Then go along to Tim O’Kelly personal overview of the best books from last year and find some new reads. £4 and book in advance: 01730 267806. Petersfield Library, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

MUSICAL: Calendar Girls is the award-winning production based on the true story of a group of ladies who achieved something amazing. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday, 7.30pm.