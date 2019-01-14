Things to do in Portsmouth on Tuesday and Wednesday

The Tragedy of King Richard The Second is being screened live from the Almeida Theatre, at The Spring in Havant on January 15.
Here are six of the best events taking place across the region over the next 48 hours. 

STAGE: King Richard II is irresponsible. His weak leadership sends his kingdom into disarray leading to the ambitious Bolingbroke challenging the throne. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Tuesday, 7pm. 

FILM: In an attempt to win back his wife, a middle-aged man joins an all-male synchronised swimming team and finds an unlikely brotherhood. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 1.45pm/7.30pm. 

PHOTOGRAPHY: Learn how to capture the perfect shot with Horndean Camera Cluband develop your photography knowledge with others. Catherington Village Hall, Wednesday, 7pm. 

CRAFT: The Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve In is a chance for carvers to get together and share ideas with others. All welcome. Portsmouth Grammar School Technology Department, Tuesday, 10am-3pm. 

BOOKS: Are you a book lover? Then go along to Tim O’Kelly personal overview of the best books from last year and find some new reads. £4 and book in advance: 01730 267806. Petersfield Library, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

MUSICAL: Calendar Girls is the award-winning production based on the true story of a group of ladies who achieved something amazing. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 