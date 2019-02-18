Things to do in Portsmouth on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: The Shy Manifesto is a bittersweet comedy-drama about a boy who is fed up of being told to come out of his shell. Tickets £11-£13. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7pm.

ART: Learn how to paint in the style of Martin Snape with Isabel Hurley’s art workshop. For those aged six and above. Tickets £4. Gosport Gallery, Tuesday, 10.30am-12.30pm.

GIG: Tony Waller and his Prohibition Jazz Band will perform an array of jazz pieces. Tickets £7, £10 non-members. Booking essential: (023) 9269 3988. Gosport Jazz Club, Wednesday, 8-10.30pm.

WORKSHOP: Make secret spell scrolls, flying keys, golden snitches and decorate your own magical wand in this Harry Potter art workshop. Those aged 5+ only. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Wednesday, 9.30am-3pm.

EVENT: Get close up to HMS Queen Elizabeth and learn about her technology in this virtual reality experience. Normal admission charges apply. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Wednesday, 10am-4pm.

STARS: Learn about the skies while creating your own Polaris star and constellation chart in this family-friendly event. Normal admission applies. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Tuesday, 11am-3pm.