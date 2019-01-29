Things to do in Portsmouth on Wednesday and Thursday

The Noise Next Door are at Portsmouth Guildhall's studio tomorrow evening.
The Noise Next Door are at Portsmouth Guildhall's studio tomorrow evening.

Here are our top picks. 

COMEDY: This trio have been performing their own brand of comedy since they met at university and have sold out at Edinburgh Fringe Festival eight times. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: CCADS Theatre presents a new stage production based on David Seilder’s Oscar-winning film. Tickets £14, £12 concessions. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: The Washington Post races to catch up with The New York Times to expose a cover-up of US government secrets that spanned three decades. St Vincent College, Gosport, Thursday, 7.30pm.

HISTORY: Special guest speaker Michael Forrest will talk about how the British Army and the life of a regular soldier changed from 1837 to the 20th century. Tickets £5. Royal Armouries Museum, Fort Nelson, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

TALK: Dame Stephanie Shirley presents her talk called My Family in Exile to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day. Drinks reception after. University of Portsmouth, Portland Building, Wednesday, 6pm.

STAGE: The Shadow Factory tells the story of Southampton coming together and building the Spitfire in Autumn 1940 during the Battle of Britain. Nuffield Theatres Southampton, Wednesday, 7.30pm.