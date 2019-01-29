Things to do in Portsmouth on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

COMEDY: This trio have been performing their own brand of comedy since they met at university and have sold out at Edinburgh Fringe Festival eight times. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: CCADS Theatre presents a new stage production based on David Seilder’s Oscar-winning film. Tickets £14, £12 concessions. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: The Washington Post races to catch up with The New York Times to expose a cover-up of US government secrets that spanned three decades. St Vincent College, Gosport, Thursday, 7.30pm.

HISTORY: Special guest speaker Michael Forrest will talk about how the British Army and the life of a regular soldier changed from 1837 to the 20th century. Tickets £5. Royal Armouries Museum, Fort Nelson, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

TALK: Dame Stephanie Shirley presents her talk called My Family in Exile to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day. Drinks reception after. University of Portsmouth, Portland Building, Wednesday, 6pm.

STAGE: The Shadow Factory tells the story of Southampton coming together and building the Spitfire in Autumn 1940 during the Battle of Britain. Nuffield Theatres Southampton, Wednesday, 7.30pm.