Things to do in Portsmouth this weekend

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

CONCERT: This BBC Concert Orchestra family concert, presented by CBBC’s Naomi Wilkinson, is designed for all ages to enjoy. Tickets from £10. Chichester Festival Theatre, Sunday, 4pm.

COMEDY: Treat yourself to a laugh with the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, featuring four top comedians. Names TBC. For those aged 16+. Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 8pm.

FILM: This psychological thriller focuses on the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of the 1982 axe murder of her family in Fall River, Massachusetts. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm.

GIG: Melange are a five-piece band with vocals playing a mix of jazz, contemporary, blues, swing, Latin with some original songs and arrangements. Free admission. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Saturday, 1pm.

MUSIC: Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs will be bringing the folk music of Kentucky to their next concert with their debut album Little Girls Actin’ Like Men. Tickets £12. Forest Folk, North Boarhunt, Monday, 8pm.

STAGE: The family-friendly pantomime where chaos unravels, magic spells go wrong and porridge is tampered with. Station Theatre, Hayling Island, Sunday, 2.30pm/7.30pm.