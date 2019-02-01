Things to do in Portsmouth this weekend

Here are our top picks.

GAMES: Challenge your friends and celebrate 40 years of your favourite games, from Pong and Pac Man to Mario and Minecraft. Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 11am-4pm/5-10pm.



FILM: Go along to this family-friendly screening and sing your heart out during The Greatest Showman Sing-a-long (PG). No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm.

GIG: Enjoy music by Dave Pearson’s Big Band Orchestra while eating a Sunday lunch. Free event and all welcome. Blue Lagoon, Hilsea, Sunday, 12.30-3pm.

EVENT: Explore the world of mediums and tarot cards in the Psychic Fair. Learn from psychic artists and tarot readers. Also raffle, book sale and refreshments. John Pounds Centre, Portsmouth, Saturday, 11am-5pm.

MUSIC: The Elvis Years will take you on a musical journey through the emotional highs and lows of Elvis’ life, featuring all of your favourite songs. Tickets £21. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Saturday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Margaret Fingerhut has devised a very special concert that she is performing across the UK to raise awareness of refugee needs. Tickets £8. Portsmouth Cathedral, Monday, 7.30pm.