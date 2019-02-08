Things to do in Portsmouth this weekend

Moscow City Ballet will perform Sleeping Beauty at the Kings Theatre on Sunday.
Here are our top picks. 

BALLET: Moscow City Ballet present Sleeping Beauty – the tale of Princess Aurora who was sent to sleep for 100 years and could only be woken by a kiss. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 6pm. 

FAIR: Calling all bride and grooms-to-be, go along to this unique wedding fair to find something different for your big day. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, Sunday, 11am-3.30pm.

FILM: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz star in Yorgos Lanthimos 18th century period drama about a frail Queen Anne’s reign. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm. 

GIG: Enjoy an evening of music with the Brass Volcanoes, who will be playing an array of Latin, Caribbean, gospel and blues in their new album Funky Pineapple. Tickets from £15.  Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm. 

COMEDY: James Alderson hosts an another hilarious evening of comedy, featuring Tom Lucy, Rachel Creeger, Tom Deacon and Mike Cox. Tickets £9, concessions £8. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Monday, 7.30pm. 

STAGE: Moscow City Ballet returns to the Kings Theatre with Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, filled with elegant dancing, powerful music and stunning backdrops. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Saturday, 2.30pm. 