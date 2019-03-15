Things to do in Portsmouth this weekend

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: The Barricade Boys showcase their great harmonies and vocals in music from the world’s longest-running musical – Les Misérables. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Saturday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Enjoy this performance by Portsmouth Philharmonic Orchestra which will be raising money for the Stroke Association. Tickets £8. Portsmouth Grammar School, Saturday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Edwina Hayes is a Yorkshire-based folk singer-songwriter described as 'the sweetest voice in England.' Tickets £12. Forest Folk, North Boarhunt, Monday, 7.30pm.

WORKSHOP: Go along to this drop-in kids workshop and learn some biology, chemistry and physics in celebration of British Science Week. Admission £2 per child. Search Museum, Gosport, Saturday, 11am-2pm.

MUSIC: Celebrate the music and glamour of 1950s Hollywood in Sinatra, Sequins and Swing. Relive Sinatra's golden years from 1953-1961 with the Capitol Years Live. Tickets from £23. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 3pm.

EVENT: Go along to this antiques and collectors fair to explore a wide variety of collectables, antiques including china, glass, gold, silver and much more. Westgate Leisure Centre, Chichester, Sunday, 10.30am-4pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.