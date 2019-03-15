Things to do in Portsmouth this weekend

The Barricade Boys will be at The Kings Theatre, Southsea, on March 16 for their show Stars of Les Misrables.

Here are our top picks. 

STAGE: The Barricade Boys showcase their great harmonies and vocals in music from the world’s longest-running musical – Les Misérables. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Saturday, 7.30pm. 

CONCERT: Enjoy this performance by Portsmouth Philharmonic Orchestra which will be raising money for the Stroke Association. Tickets £8. Portsmouth Grammar School, Saturday, 7.30pm. 

GIG: Edwina Hayes is a Yorkshire-based folk singer-songwriter described as 'the sweetest voice in England.' Tickets £12. Forest Folk, North Boarhunt, Monday, 7.30pm. 

WORKSHOP: Go along to this drop-in kids workshop and learn some biology, chemistry and physics in celebration of British Science Week. Admission £2 per child. Search Museum, Gosport, Saturday, 11am-2pm. 

MUSIC: Celebrate the music and glamour of 1950s Hollywood in Sinatra, Sequins and Swing. Relive Sinatra's golden years from 1953-1961 with the Capitol Years Live. Tickets from £23. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 3pm. 

EVENT: Go along to this antiques and collectors fair to explore a wide variety of collectables, antiques including china, glass, gold, silver and much more. Westgate Leisure Centre, Chichester, Sunday, 10.30am-4pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​. 