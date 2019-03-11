Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Monday and Tuesday

Here are our top picks.

DANCE: Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice will present a showcase of ballroom and Latin dances such as rumba, paso doble and jive. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Monday, 8pm.

YOGA: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, today, 6-7pm.

FITNESS: Learn new routines, make new friends and burn some calories while having fun during this Zumba session. £5. Portchester Community School, today, 6pm.

TALK: Go along to the public meeting to get some answers from Lord Andrew Adonis, who is vice chairman of the European movement. Free event and all welcome. Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, tonight, 6-7pm.

HISTORY: Portsmouth Historical Association welcomes a talk by James Daly entitled Hardly a Man’s Work at this time. Email phil_aspey@hotmail.com for more details. Park Building, University of Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7-8.30pm.

LEARN: The Meon Valley Locomotive Society welcomes a talk by Chris Green, former British Rail Manager, about the Thameslink upgrade. St Peter’s Church Hall, Bishops Waltham, tomorrow, 7.45pm.