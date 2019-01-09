Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

COMEDY: Headlining is Andrea Hubert, who started out on the comedy circuit in late 2009 . Support from Sunjai Arif and Hetty Austin. Wave Maiden, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

FILM: Three Identical Strangers tells the astonishing story of three men who make the chance discovery, at the age of 19, that they are identical triplets. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.

JAZZ: This New Orleans traditional jazz band are back for another evening of Jazz On The Green. Tickets £8.50-11.50. Sarisbury Green Community Centre, Friday, 8pm.

MUSICAL: Calendar Girls is the award-winning production based on the true story of a group of ladies who achieved something extraordinary. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Friday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Join Ken and Sandra on a carousel of flirtation, deception, regret and marvel, set against the rhythmic beats, bells and ribbons of the Morris dancing world. Tickets £8. Titchfield Oak Theatre, Thursday, 7.30pm.

SHOW: A musical about robbery, love and wealth by the Dynamo Youth Theatre, who have been rehearsing throughout the holidays to put on this new show. The Pallant Centre, Havant, Thursday, 7.30pm ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.