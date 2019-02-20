Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

EVENT: Recreate HMS Victory, HMS Warrior or other ships brick by brick and have your photograph taken with your creation. Normal admission applies. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Thursday, 11am/1pm.2pm/4pm.

GIG: This tribute show celebrates the music of Genesis and the biggest selling acts connected: Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike and the Mechanics. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm.

CIRCUS: Enjoy this traditional family-friendly circus featuring high flying acrobats, tumblers and clown. Tickets £12-£16. Crofton Manor Car Boot Site, Fareham, Thursday, 7pm.

STAGE: In conversation with his son Mike, gain an insight into the career of a man who has interviewed hundreds of important cultural figures from the 20th and 21st century. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: Stage One Youth Theatre present one of Andrew Lloyd-Webber's most iconic musicals. Tickets £13, £11.50 concessions. More details at fernehamhall.co.uk/. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm.

MUSIC: British folk musicians Luke Daniels (pictured) and Nancy Kerr have teamed up for double header show to perform their own and each other’s music. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm.