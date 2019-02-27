Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

FESTIVAL: The first night of the second year of Big Mouth Comedy Festival with Milton Jones (pictured), Jo Caulfield, Larry Dean and Ivo Graham. Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 7pm.

SHOW: University of Portsmouth Dramatic and Musical Society present Cinderella. Ticket prices from £11-£15. New Theatre Royal, Thursday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: A concert held by the Royal Marine School of Music as part of their 2018/19 season of concerts at St Mary’s. Tickets available at the door. St Mary's Church, Fratton, Thursday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Hugo Vickers will discuss his work, as he has written the biographies for the Queen Mother, Prince Andrew of Greece and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: Following his smash hit UK tour and great shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, Canadian comedian Tom Stade returns with his new show I Swear To. Tickets from £17.50. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: The comedian and actor – who formerly presented BBC's The One Show – returns to stand-up with his new show, Muddle Class. Tickets £27.50. O2 Guildhall, Southampton, Friday, 7.30pm.