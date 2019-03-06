Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Enjoy five free drinks as the award-winning experts take you on an alcoholic, global journey. You'll learn a lot and you'll laugh a lot with The Thinking Drinkers. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Friday, 8pm.

FILM: Beautiful Boy (15) tells the story of teenager Nicolas, who seems to have it all. But when his addiction to meth threatens to destroy him, his father does whatever he can to save his son. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Friday, 7pm.

GIG: BBC Sound Of 2019 nominated, indie four-piece Sea Girls will be stopping off at the city as part of their UK tour. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Women are invited to raise a glass and share their lifetime achievements. Also, there will be talks from a handful of speakers including Mayor of Havant, Elaine Shimbart. St Francis Church, Leigh Park, Friday, 7-9pm.

CONCERT: Featuring vocalist Atila and his worldclass musicians, this concert celebrates the centenary of the birth of one of the greatest vocalists of the 20th century: Nat King Cole. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 8pm.

THEATRE: Kenneth Grahame’s famous tale In The Willows about a Mole, Rat, Toad and friends gets a modern makeover in this hip-hop musical. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Thursday, 7pm.