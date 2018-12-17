Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are six of the best events taking place in Fareham, Havant and Portsmouth over the next 48 hours.

GIG: For one night only, All That Marlarkey will be presenting an evening of rich vocals with cheeky humour and a festive feeling. Tickets £12. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: A seasonal celebration performed by the Solent Male Voice Choir and guest soprano Ciara O’Connor. Tickets £7.50. The Pallant Hall, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

PERFORMANCE: This classic fairy tale has been transformed into a pantomime which is perfect for all the family, starring Andy Moss and Ed Petrie. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Wednesday, 6.30pm.

MUSIC: That’ll Be The Day returns with their rock‘n’roll variety show, celebrating the festive season with all of your favourite Christmas classics from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Join Wendy, Peter, Captain Hook and The Lost Boys in Neverland as they embark on a journey of a lifetime.This magical production is fun for all the family. Tickets vary. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Wednesday, 6pm.

CONCERT: This is a festive performance by the Cantrelle Singers together with the Rotary Allsorts Ukulele Band, playing traditional Christmas music. Tickets £6. Waterlooville Community Centre, Wednesday, 7.30pm.